Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,310.97, down 136.69 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 12 cents, or 2.21 per cent, to $5.56 on 13.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down four cents, or 2.5 per cent, to $1.56 on 7.1 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 3.56 per cent, to $5.69 on 6.7 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $1.81 or 2.41 per cent, to $73.44 on 6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 82 cents, or 3.44 per cent, to $23.01 on 5.9 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Up nine cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $1.98 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

The Stars Group Inc. (TSX:TSGI). Up $6.24 or 30.81 per cent to $26.49. The Stars Group Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Flutter Entertainment in an all-stock deal that will create one of the world’s largest online betting and gambling companies, the companies announced Wednesday. The proposal values the Stars Group at about $9 billion on based on Flutter’s share price in London. Shareholders of Flutter, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, will own approximately 54.64 per cent of the combined company when the deal closes next year, while TSG shareholders will own about 45.36 per cent.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. — TD Ameritrade is also eliminating commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds in the latest round of an industry battle over fees. Investors will benefit from lower costs after the moves announced Tuesday by TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab. But TD Ameritrade estimates it will lose about 15 per cent of its revenue — roughly $220 million to $240 million — per quarter in the process. TD Ameritrade said it will drop its commissions to zero from $6.95 on Thursday — four days ahead of Schwab — for online trading of stocks and ETFs listed in the U.S. and Canada.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Down 42 cents or 3.5 per cent to $11.63. Oilsands producer Cenovus Energy Inc. is rewarding its shareholders with a 25 per cent increase in its dividend while tightening its spending plans and maintaining “modest” production growth expectations over the next five years. On a webcast from the company’s investor day in Toronto, CEO Alex Pourbaix said Cenovus faced “its fair share of challenges” when he was appointed about two years ago but his focus on strengthening the balance sheet is beginning to pay off. The Calgary-based company announced it will pay a quarterly dividend of 6.25 cents per share, up from a nickel, which will deliver an annual yield of nearly 2.1 per cent based on the company’s closing share price of $12.05 on Tuesday.

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). Down 68 cents to $65.27. National Bank of Canada has signed a deal pay $83.5 million to buy the 10 per cent stake in Cambodia-based ABA Bank that it did not already own. National Bank become a shareholder of ABA Bank in 2014 with an initial 10 per cent interest and increased it to 42 per cent in 2015 and to 90 per cent in 2016. Its investment in ABA Bank now totals $424 million. ABA Bank has more than 5,000 employees, 70 branches, 600,000 clients and almost $5.3 billion in assets. National Bank says it’s pleased with its investments in Cambodia, but it is not seeking expansion in other countries.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up 48 cents or 1.7 per cent to $29.33. Cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. has bought a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., a maker of sports nutrition products. The deal gives Canopy Growth a 72 per cent stake in BioSteel with a path to full ownership. Financial terms of the all-cash agreement were not immediately available. With the acquisition, Canopy Growth gains an entry into the sports nutrition and hydration business. Founded in 2009, BioSteel is best known for its pink sports drink that is used by professional athletes. The company also has partnerships with USA Hockey, Canada Basketball, Athletics Canada and the Professional Hockey Players Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press