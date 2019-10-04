Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,449.35, up 80.32 points.)

Coro Mining Corp. (TSX:COP). Materials. Unchanged at 8.5 cents on 18.9 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 53 cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $73.80 on 8.5 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 17 cents, or 2.83 per cent, to $5.84 on 6.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up seven cents, or 4.46 per cent, to $1.64 on 5.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Unchanged at $5.91 on 5.2 million shares.

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $5.71 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSX:TWM). Down 12 cents or 10.7 per cent to $1.00. Shares in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. fell sharply Friday after it announced it would buy a small light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., from Husky Energy Inc. for $215 million. The midstream company’s core business is processing natural gas and upgrading, transporting and storing petroleum products produced in northern Alberta and B.C. It has scheduled a conference call for Monday to discuss the deal. In announcing the deal, Tidewater said the transaction offers many “synergistic opportunities” to expand its petrochemical liquids value chain in northern B.C.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TSX:TRI). Up 88 cents to $89.52. Thomson Reuters Corp. says it has acquired FC Business Intelligence, an organizer of business conferences. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company says the business will be rebranded Reuters Events. It will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters. FCBI organizes conferences and exhibitions for a range of sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Reuters is the news and media division of Thomson Reuters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press