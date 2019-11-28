Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,114.52, up 13.95 points.)

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Up four cents, or 19.51 per cent, to 24.5 cents on 8.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 12 cents, or 3.57 per cent, to $3.48 on 5.3 million shares.

Harte Gold Corp. (TSX:HRT). Materials. Up three cents, or 28.57 per cent, to 13.5 cents on 2.6 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Materials. Up 1.5 cents, or 8.82 per cent, to 18.5 cents on 1.85 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Up six cents, or 2.15 per cent, to $2.85 on 1.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 54 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $25.54 on 1.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Up 18 cents to $63.85. Complaints against telecom and cable companies rose by 35 per cent last year to hit a record high as an upward surge in disputes continued for a second straight year, says the consumer agency tasked to deal with them. The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Service said Thursday in its annual report that it received 19,287 complaints in the fiscal year ending July 31, up from the 14,272 received the year before and more than double the amount from two years earlier. Bell Canada accounted for the most complaints at 30.5 per cent or nearly 5,900. Rogers made up 9.5 per cent or more than 1,800 of complaints and Telus was third with 8.3 per cent or 1,600.

Olymel — Quebec’s largest agri-food company, La Coop federee, says the Competition Bureau of Canada has given the green light to its acquisition of the pork and milling assets of F. Menard. The deal announced July 9 would add a company that processes more than 1.1 million hogs annually representing more than 15 per cent of Quebec’s pork production. The transaction, whose purchase price hasn’t been disclosed, is expected to close Jan. 6. It includes hog farms, pork processing and further processing plants, two specialized butcher shops and a transport fleet, as well as two mills. Executive director Luc Menard said the purchase by the co-operative and its Olymel and Sollio Agriculture divisions represents the best solution for the continued growth of the company that his family has run for nearly 60 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press