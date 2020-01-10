National employment numbers for December from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.9)

Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.7)

Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.6)

Number unemployed: 1,142,800 (1,194,300)

Number working: 19,127,400 (19,092,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.1 per cent (11.6)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (5.2)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.7)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press