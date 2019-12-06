National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at November employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (5.5)

Employment rate: 61.7 per cent (62.0)

Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,194,300 (1,122,700)

Number working: 19,092,200 (19,163,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.6 per cent (11.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (4.7)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.4)

 

The Canadian Press

