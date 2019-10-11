National employment numbers for September from Statistics Canada, at a glance

  0

OTTAWA — A quick look at September employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.7)

Employment rate: 62.1 per cent (62.0)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.8)

Number unemployed: 1,113,200 (1,160,100)

Number working: 19,165,200 (19,111,500)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.9 per cent (11.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (5.1)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.4)

The Canadian Press

Comments are closed.