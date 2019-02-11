Nickelodeon signs deal for new animated kids series from DHX Media, Cartoon Saloon

HALIFAX — Nickelodeon International has agreed to buy international rights to the new “Dorg Van Dango” animated kids program that’s being co-produced by DHX Media and Cartoon Saloon.

DHX Media’s studio in Vancouver will create the voice and visual portions of the new series for six- to 11-year-olds, in collaboration with Cartoon Saloon of Ireland.

DHX Media’s Vancouver animation studio, which employs 700, also produces “Mega Man: Fully Charged,” “Polly Pocket,” “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

The “Dorg Van Dango” series is expected to roll out internationally starting in 2020, with DHX’s Family Channel showing it in Canada.

The program will also be on Ireland’s national TV broadcaster RTE and through Nickelodeon in several other European countries, Australia, Israel, India and parts of the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and Asia, outside China.

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed Monday but DHX Media is scheduled to release its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DHX)

The Canadian Press