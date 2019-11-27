No more menthol cigarettes: New ban on tobacco, vape flavours

BOSTON — Massachusetts became the first state to ban the sale of
Anti-smoking groups hailed the ban signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, which outlaws the sale of
Some states have temporarily banned or restricted
The bill is a “major step forward,” Baker said, but states can do only so much to address the public health emergency around e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are the only ones that can address the issues comprehensively, he said.
President Donald Trump has promised for months to approve a national ban on most
“It’s pretty clear there isn’t going to be a federal policy on this anytime soon,” Baker said Wednesday. “So in the absence of that, we had to act.”
The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, which had opposed the legislation, said in a statement the ban will disproportionately affect communities of
Studies have shown menthol cigarettes are consumed disproportionately by young people and minorities, and anti-tobacco groups and health experts have argued menthol has been marketed in particular to African Americans.
The law’s new restrictions on
“This is not a nanny state effort,” said Healey, a Democrat. “This is a significant public health effort.”
The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network said it hoped the new law would send a message to an industry accused of using
“More than 80% of teens who have ever used a tobacco product started with a
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, called it “a critical step to help end the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic and stop tobacco companies from using appealing
The law places a 75% excise tax on vaping products and require health insurers, including the state’s Medicaid program, to cover tobacco cessation
The legislation responds to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including deaths whose exact cause is still being investigated.
In September, Baker had declared a public health emergency and ordered a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products —
Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press