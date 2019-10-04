North American stock markets up in late-morning trading, loonie edges up

TORONTO — The materials sector helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.53 points at 16,398.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 177.18 points at 26,378.22. The S&P 500 index was up 19.49 points at 2,930.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.38 points at 7,922.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.10 cents US compared with an average of 75.02 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 51 cents at US$52.96 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.38 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,512.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.1 cent at US$2.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press