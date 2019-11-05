Ontario fiscal update to focus on return to budget balance: Calandra

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government says its fall economic statement will focus on efforts to balance the books.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the key fiscal update that will be delivered on Wednesday will highlight the work to eliminate a projected $10.3 billion deficit.

Calandra says in addition to those efforts, the document will include measures to bolster job growth and strengthen the economy.

Last month, Finance Minister Rod Phillips tried to ease concerns the statement would include cuts similar to those in the government’s fall update last year.

That document included the elimination of several independent watchdogs and pulled support for a French-language university.

The province has subsequently reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the post-secondary school.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press