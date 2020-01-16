Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE- This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia. Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets. The Topeka, Kan.-based chain said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, that it wants to reinvigorate Latin America, its largest business unit. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
NEW YORK — Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.
The Topeka, Kansas-based company said Thursday it wants to reinvigorate its largest business unit, Latin America,
It will also relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. but did not offer specific details.
Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.
The latest bankruptcy filing didn’t affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
The chain filed for Chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.