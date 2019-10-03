PepsiCo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.1 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.56 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.
The food and beverage company posted revenue of $17.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.96 billion.
PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share.
PepsiCo shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.