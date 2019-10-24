Precision Drilling reports $3.5M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $3.5 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $30.6 million in the same quarter last year as it cut expenses. The oilfield services company says the loss amounted to a penny per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $3.5 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $30.6 million in the same quarter last year as it cut expenses.
The oilfield services company says the loss amounted to a penny per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $375.6 million, down from nearly $382.5 million in the same quarter last year.
The company said the dip in revenue was due to lower activity in the U.S. and Canada, partially offset by higher average day rates in its U.S. and international operations and higher international activity.
Compared with the third quarter of 2018, the company said drilling activity fell six per cent in the U.S. and dropped 20 per cent in Canada, but grew 12 per cent internationally.
Revenue in the third quarter from its contract drilling services segment was consistent with the 2018 quarter, while completion and production services revenue fell 15 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.