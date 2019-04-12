Quebecor planned in advance its cut to TVA Sports signal, Bell tells court

MONTREAL — Lawyers for Bell Canada and rival Quebecor Inc. were in court Friday, battling over three French-language sports channels that Bell TV subscribers haven’t received since the NHL playoffs began this week.

Bell lawyer Francis Rouleau told Quebec Superior Court judge Claude Champagne that Quebecor planned well in advance to cut the signal on Wednesday as the National Hockey League playoffs began.

Rouleau said Quebecor’s action breached their contract and flouted Canada’s Broadcasting Act.

Bell says it’s is asking for an interim court order to be issued quickly because interlocutory injunction proceedings would take months and a decision would come after the playoff season is over.

Rouleau said it was “disturbing” that Quebecor has publicly denounced the rules of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which says feeds should remain intact during contractual disputes.

Quebecor’s lawyer responded that the company believes the CRTC rules are invalid.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B, TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press