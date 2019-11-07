Quebecor reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue creeps higher

MONTREAL — Quebecor Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

The telecommunications and media company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $178.5 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $187.1 million or 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.07 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operating activities totalled $173.8 million or 68 cents per share.

That compared with adjusted income from continuing operating activities of $141.5 million or 61 cents per share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR)

The Canadian Press