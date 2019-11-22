Resorts World updates plans for $4.3B Las Vegas Strip resort

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LAS VEGAS — A multibillion-dollar Las Vegas Strip megaresort has updated plans increasing its capacity and expanding its budget before its scheduled open in 2021.
The Review-Journal reported Thursday that the Malaysia-based parent company Genting Group announced Resorts World Las Vegas is expected to open its doors in the summer, not the end of 2020 as earlier planned.
Officials say the $4.3 billion luxury resort-casino would include a theatre, a video globe, additional luxury suites, open balconies and a sky casino.
Company officials say the cost of the megaresort increased from $4 billion making it the most expensive resort property ever developed in Las Vegas behind the $4.18 billion spent on The Cosmopolitan.
Officials say the company named former MGM Resorts International executive Scott Sibella as president of Resorts World in May.
