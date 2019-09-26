Rogers creating 350 jobs next year at new call centre in Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — Rogers Communications is opening a new customer call centre in Kelowna, B.C., that the company says will create 350 jobs.

The centre is scheduled to open next summer and Rogers says it is expected to handle about one million interactions with Rogers and Fido customers a year.

The company says in a news release it will open the centre in the city’s Landmark District and it will begin hiring next spring.

Rogers says it expects the call centre to grow to 500 employees over time.

Renovations on the space that will house the 3,000 square metre call centre will begin early next year.

The company says over the last 18 months, it has hired more than 1,000 workers in similar positions across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.

The Canadian Press