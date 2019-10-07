S&P/TSX composite edges higher as oil prices move up, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.44 points at 16,453.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.41 points at 26,553.31. The S&P 500 index was down 1.52 points at 2,950.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.15 points at 7,991.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.17 cents US compared with an average of 75.09 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$53.94 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 5.1 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.20 at US$1,506.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

The Canadian Press