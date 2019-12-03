Stock markets down after Trump comments about U.S.-China trade war

TORONTO — North American stock markets fell in late-morning trading after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.89 points at 16,876.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 400.46 points at 27,382.58. The S&P 500 index was down 32.77 points at 3,081.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 95.96 points at 8,472.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.19 cents US compared with an average of 75.20 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down eight cents at US$55.88 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 8.6 cents at US$2.415 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$17.70 at US$1,486.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.60 cents at US$2.6245 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press