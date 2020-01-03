Stock markets down as Iran promises ‘harsh retaliation’ to U.S. killing

TORONTO — North American stock markets fell in late-morning trading and oil prices pushed higher as Iran promised “harsh retaliation” after U.S. forces in Iraq killed a top Iranian general.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.62 points at 17,065.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 232.57 points at 28,636.23. The S&P 500 index was down 21.30 points at 3,236.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.30 points at 9,028.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.04 cents US compared with an average of 76.97 cents US Thursday.

The February crude contract was up US$2.24 at US$63.42 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$23.20 at US$1,551.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.25 cents at US$2.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.

