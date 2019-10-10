Stock markets trade higher as latest round of U.S.-China trade talks start

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index headed higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also traded higher as the latest round in U.S.-China trade began.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.70 points at 16,422.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 245.17 points at 26,591.18. The S&P 500 index was up 28.23 points at 2,947.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 77.67 points at 7,981.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.25 cents US compared with an average of 75.05 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 65 cents at US$53.24 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.50 at US$1,498.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.4 cents at US$2.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. , 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press