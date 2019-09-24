Subway’s $210-million defamation lawsuit aimed at stifling criticism, CBC says

TORONTO — A CBC lawyer says a lawsuit by a prominent fast-food chain is an attempt to silence the public broadcaster.

Subway is seeking $210 million in damages for a CBC Marketplace broadcast in February 2017.

The company claims the consumer program defamed it with an inaccurate story about the content of its chicken sandwiches.

Marketplace reported that some of Subway’s chicken products contained only about 50 per cent chicken DNA.

The CBC lawyer tells Superior Court that the program relied on testing by Trent University.

She also says an independent expert reviewed those results, which are in the public interest.

This story was first published on Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press