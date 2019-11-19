The Latest: Toy industry calls unsafe-toys list misleading

BOSTON — The Latest on the release of a toy safety group’s annual worst toys list (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The toy industry is dismissing a safety group’s annual worst toys list as misleading and needlessly frightening to parents.

The Toy Association says World Against Toys Causing Harm doesn’t run safety tests on the toys.

In contrast, the industry trade group says all toys sold in the U.S. must meet more than 100 “rigorous safety tests and standards” by law.

The association represents most of the toy makers named on WATCH’s list. It also suggests parents buy toys from reputable stores and online sellers.

A high-powered Nerf gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping the list released Tuesday by WATCH.

The Massachusetts-based non-profit has been issuing the lists ahead of the holidays for more than four decades.

10:15 a.m.

A Nerf gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys making a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holidays.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.

A realistic toy machine-gun , the Pogo Trick Board, a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.

The Massachusetts-based non-profit says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards found in poorly designed toys.

It also cites the products for having inconsistent and inadequate warning labels.

The industry trade group The Toy Association didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. In the past, it has dismissed the list as biased and inaccurate.

The Associated Press