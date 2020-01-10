Tim Hortons names Hope Bagozzi as chief marketing officer in latest shuffle

TORONTO — Tim Hortons says it has appointed Hope Bagozzi as its new chief marketing officer, the latest of several recent management shuffles at the coffee-and-donut chain.

It says she joins after a 15 year career with McDonald’s Canada, where she led the national marketing team.

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International appointed Axel Schwan, the previous chief marketing officer, as regional president of Tim Hortons for Canada and the U.S. in October.

RBI said in December that Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo would be leaving the company in March of this year. It said Schwan would add the Latin American region to his portfolio and that other international locations would be led through RBI’s existing global leadership team.

Tim Hortons operates more than 4,800 locations mostly in Canada and the U.S. It also has restaurants in Mexico, the U.K., Spain, the Philippines and China.

RBI announced a major expansion earlier this year, with plans to expand Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to more than 40,000 locations worldwide within a decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

