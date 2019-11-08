TMX Group reports record revenue, net earnings of $61.7 million in third quarter

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says earnings edged up in the third quarter as it hit record revenue for the period.

The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange says it earned $61.7 million, or $1.9 per diluted share, for the three months ending Sept. 30, up from $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share, for the same stretch last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.25 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.19 per share last year.

Revenue was $196.3 million, up from $192.8 million for the third quarter last year.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.45, and revenue of $208.2 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says revenue was boosted by higher derivatives trading and clearing and by Trayport, its energy trading platform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

The Canadian Press