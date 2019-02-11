Toronto stock market driven down by weaker industrials and materials sectors

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index started the week lower as it absorbed weakness in the key industrials and materials sectors driven by SNC-Lavalin woes and lower gold prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 64.48 points at 15,568.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.22 points at 25,053.11. The S&P 500 index was up 1.92 points at 2,709.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.71 points at 7,307.90.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.22 cents US compared with an average of 75.36 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 31 cents at US$52.41 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 5.9 cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$6.60 at US$1,311.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.05 cents at US$2.79 a pound.

Companies, index and currency in this story: (TSX:SNC, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press