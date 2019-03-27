Toronto stock market drops again on angst about global economy and Brexit risks

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell again as it continued to bob up and down on investor angst about the global economy and the outcome of Brexit.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 22.63 points to 16,132.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.14 points at 25,625.59. The S&P 500 index was down 13.09 points at 2,805.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 48.15 points at 7,643.38.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.55 cents US compared with an average of 74.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 53 cents at US$59.41 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$1,310.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.9 of a cent at US$2.86 a pound.

The Canadian Press



