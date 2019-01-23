Toronto stock market falls on lower crude oil prices; U.S. markets up slightly

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index dipped again as lower crude oil prices hurt the key energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.43 points at 15,208.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 171.14 points at 24,575.62. The S&P 500 index was up 5.80 points at 2,638.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.41 points at 7,025.77.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.92 cents US compared with an average of 74.96 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was down 39 cents at US$52.62 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,284 an ounce and the March copper contract was down half of a cent at US$2.65 a pound.

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press