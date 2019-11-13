Toronto stock market hits record high on lift from materials, industrials sectors

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index hit a record high in late-morning trading on Wednesday after getting a lift from gains in the materials and industrials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 60.88 points at 16,970.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.86 points at 27,727.35. The S&P 500 index was up 0.87 of a point at 3,092.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down four points at 8,482.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.49 cents US compared with an average of 75.60 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 42 cents at US$57.22 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 2.7 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.70 at US$1,466.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.10 cents at US$2.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press