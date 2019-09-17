Toronto stock market in record territory again, U.S. stock market mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index pushed into record territory for another day, fuelled by gains in the materials sector offset in part by a retreat of energy stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.44 points at 16,828.00 in late-morning trading after hitting a new intraday high of 16,831.76 in earlier trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.19 points at 27,044.63. The S&P 500 index was up 0.19 of a point at 2,998.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.21 points at 8,154.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.40 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down US$3.35 at US$59.55 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 10 cents at US$1,511.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.75 of a cent at US$2.63 a pound.

The Canadian Press