Transcontinental buys Ontario marketing product printer for undisclosed price

MONTREAL — TC Transcontinental has acquired Holland & Crosby Ltd., an Ontario-based company specialized in printing large format advertising displays and in-store promotional material.

Financial terms of the deal were no disclosed.

The Montreal-based company, focused on packaging, printing and media, says the deal helps grow its in-store marketing product printing business.

Transcontinental CEO Francois Olivier says the deal will allow the company to serve new customers and offer new products to its current customers.

Holland & Crosby co-owner Scott Crosby will continue in his role with Transcontinental, Canada’s largest printer.

Founded in 1932, Holland employs 85 people in Mississauga, west of Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TCL.A, TSX:TCL.B)

The Canadian Press