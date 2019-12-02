Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
President Donald Trump walks towards members of the media before boarding Marine One on the south Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to London. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will no longer give passes to Bloomberg News reporters to cover its rallies and other campaign events.
Campaign spokesman Brad Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg, in the wake of founder Michael Bloomberg’s own Democratic presidential bid, has “formalized preferential reporting policies.” Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true.
When Bloomberg announced his candidacy, Micklethwait said his news organization would not investigate the boss or other Democratic candidates. But he said the Trump administration would continue to be covered.
Some critics said that has put Bloomberg reporters in a difficult position, made more so by the Trump campaign’s announcement on Monday.