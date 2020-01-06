TSX gets lift from energy gains while investors hedge bets by pushing up gold

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index offset Friday’s losses as the key energy sector gains on higher oil prices and fears about a broader Middle Eastern war cause investors to hedge bets by pushing gold to a near seven-year high.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 39.35 points at 17,105.47.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.50 points at 28,703.38. The S&P 500 index was up 11.43 points at 3,246.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.70 points at 9,071.47.
The Canadian dollar traded at a 14-month high of 77.10 cents US compared with an average of 76.99 cents US on Friday.
The February crude contract was up 22 cents at US$63.27 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up half a cent at US$2.13 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$16.40 at US$1,568.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.79 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)