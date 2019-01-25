TSX rallies for fifth straight week to close at 11-week high on boost from gold

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rallied for a fifth straight week to close at an 11-week high on a boost from gold stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 85.27 points to 15,366.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.96 points at 24,737.20. The S&P 500 index was up 22.43 points at 2,664.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 91.40 points at 7,164.86.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.44 US compared with an average of 74.90 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up 56 cents at US$53.69 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 7.4 cents at US$3.07 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$18.30 at US$1,298.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 8.45 cents at US$2.73 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press



