TSX rises in first full week of trading; loonie hits four-week high

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index began the first full trading week of 2019 higher as it got a push from ongoing crude oil price hikes while the loonie hit a four-week high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 77.51 points to 14,504.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 98.19 points at 23,531.35. The S&P 500 index was up 17.75 points at 2,549.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.61 points at 6,823.47.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.11 cents US compared with an average of 74.57 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was up 56 cents US at US$48.52 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,289.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 1.05 cents at US$2.64 a pound.

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press