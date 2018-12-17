TSX sets new two-year low as price of oil falls to lowest level since fall 2017

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index again set a new more than two-year low as the influential energy sector was hurt by the price of oil dropping to its lowest level since the fall of 2017.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 232.42 points to 14,362.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was lost 507.53 points at 23,592.98. The S&P 500 index was down 54.01 points at 2,545.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 156.93 points at 6,753.73.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.63 cents US compared with an average of 74.74 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down US$1.27 at US$50.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 29.9 cents at US$3.53 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$10.40 at US$1,251.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$2.75 a pound.

The Canadian Press