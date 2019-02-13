TSX slips despite higher energy prices; U.S. markets get lift from trade hopes

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index dipped slightly while U.S. markets were buoyed by continued optimism about a trade deal with China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 15.37 points at 15,626.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.51 points at 25,543.27. The S&P 500 index was up 8.30 points at 2,753.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.76 points at 7,420.38.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.53 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract closed up 80 cents at US$53.90 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11.3 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,315.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.

The Canadian Press