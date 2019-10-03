Turkey fines Facebook for breach of data protection laws

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s data protection authority says it has imposed a 1.6 million Turkish lira ($280,000) fine on Facebook for contravening the country’s data laws.
The Turkish Personal Data Protection Council said Thursday that personal data belonging to 280,959 Turkish users, including their names, gender, birth dates, relationship status, religion and search history, were compromised in the data breach.
It said Facebook failed to take “the necessary administrative and technical measures” and did not fulfil its “data protection responsibilities.”
Earlier this year, the Turkish authority had fined Facebook $289,000 over a separate data law breach relating to a software bug.