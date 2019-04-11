Uber reveals finances as it gears up for IPO

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE- In this June 21, 2017, file photo a man walks into the building that houses the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Documents released Thursday, April 11, 2019, offered the most detailed view of the world's largest ride-hailing service since its inception a decade ago. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber is providing a look under the hood of its business in the lead-up to its hotly anticipated debut on the stock market.
Documents released Thursday offered the most detailed view of the world’s largest ride-hailing service since its inception a decade ago. The unveiling comes four months after Uber took its first step toward its initial public offering with a confidential filing.
The breakdown shows Uber has been generating the robust revenue growth that entices investors, but also racked up nearly $8 billion in losses since its inception.
Uber’s revenue totalled $11.3 billion in 2018, a 42 per cent increase from $7.9 billion in 2017.
