Union reaches deal for 180 workers at Transforce subsidiary Dynamex Couriers

TORONTO — The union representing workers at Transforce subsidiary Dynamex Couriers has reached a tentative agreement with the company, avoiding a possible strike.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

Unifor Local 114 represents roughly 180 workers at the company.

The workers served 72-hour strike notice on Monday after talks stalled.

They were prepared to walk off the job starting at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday if a deal was not reached.

The union says details of the tentative agreement will be published after a ratification vote on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TFI).

The Canadian Press