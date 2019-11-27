US durable goods orders rebound in October, rising 0.6%

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo, clothes dryers, top, are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Commerce Department releases its October report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rebounded last month on a surge in demand for military aircraft.
The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods — which are meant to last at least three years — rose 0.6% in October after dropping 1.4% in September. Orders for military aircraft soared 18.1%. Excluding defence, durable goods orders blipped up 0.1%.
The numbers reflected a strike at General Motors, settled in late October. Orders for cars and auto parts fell 1.9% in October and 2.9% in September.
American manufacturing has been hurt by a trade war with China and a slowing global economy. Overall October orders were better than economists had expected.
In addition, a closely watched category that tracks business investment rose 1.2% last month after dropping in September.