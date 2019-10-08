US producer prices drop 0.3% in September

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Aug. 8, 2019, photo a worker helps to install solar panels onto a roof at the Van Nuys Airport in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in September. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices fell in September, another sign that inflation remains tame more than 10 years into America’s economic expansion.
The Labor Department says its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, fell 0.3% last month, the first drop since June and the biggest since January. Even core wholesale prices, which exclude volatile food and energy prices, tumbled 0.3%.
Falling prices were widespread, ranging from clothing to machinery.
Over the past year, producer prices have risen a modest 1.4%, and core producer prices are up 2%.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured the Federal Reserve to lower U.S. interest rates, arguing, among other things, that inflation poses no threat even though unemployment is at a 50-year low 3.5%. The Fed has already cut rates twice this year.