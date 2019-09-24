Workers of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer go on strike

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SAO PAULO — Metalworkers at Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer have started a strike and halted production at the company’s main plant outside metropolitan Sao Paulo.
The union of metalworkers of the city of Sao Jose dos Campos said in a statement on Tuesday that the strike could last indefinitely. The union is seeking a raise of nearly 6.4 per cent, and says that would be the first pay hike in four years that outpaces inflation.
Brazil’s government recently agreed to sell a controlling stake of Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm to American giant Boeing, though that isn’t an issue in the strike.
Embraer hasn’t replied a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Union director Herbert Claros said Embraer’s offers to avoid the strike were disrespectful.