World Bank: Weak economy to pull down energy, farm prices

St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo women sort coffee beans at a coffee plantation in Mount Gorongosa, Mozambique. A weakening global economy is pulling down the prices of energy and farm commodities. The World Bank says that energy prices will drop 14.6% this year and 3.1% in 2020 and that farm prices will fall 4.7% this year and eke out 0.6% growth next year. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
WASHINGTON — A weakening global economy is pulling down the prices of energy and farm commodities.
The World Bank says that energy prices will drop 14.6% this year and 3.1% in 2020 and that farm prices will fall 4.7% this year and eke out 0.6% growth next year. The forecasts are sharply lower than what the anti-poverty agency was predicting in April.
Metals and minerals prices are expected to skid 5.2% this year and 1.4% in 2020.
The global economy has been decelerating, weighed down by trade tensions and a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy.
The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to grow just 3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018, and world trade to expand 1.1%. Both are the weakest numbers since the recession year 2009.