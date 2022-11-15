The Best Gifts (Under $40) to Give Your Co-worker

With the return to the office comes the return of the office gift exchange. Maybe you are forced—er, encouraged—to partake in a Secret Santa, or perhaps you actually want to give your cubicle mate a thoughtful gift to show your appreciation. Either way, shopping for unique co-worker gifts isn’t always easy; how many succulents or whimsical mugs can one give?! Here, some great—and practical—gifting ideas for your colleagues this holiday season.

Coffee that gives back

There’s no such thing as too much coffee. Sisters’ Story Coffee is made from organic and fair-trade beans sourced from farms owned and operated by Indigenous women in northern Peru. And, the Canadian company donates 15 per cent of each purchase to a local women’s shelter.

$15.40, sistersstorycoffee.com

Soft wool socks

Socks may not sound like the most exciting gift, but in the cold winter months your colleague will be thankful they have a super warm pair for their work commute. These crew socks are made from a blend of Merino wool and recycled materials, so they’re warm *and* eco-friendly.

$34, allbirds.ca

Locally made chocolate

This made-in-Quebec chocolate brand sells festive treats, like this mini pack of peanut- and gluten-free Belgian chocolate snowmen. Bonus points: The chocolates come in an ornament-style box, so gift-wrapping is solved.

$5.99, galerieauchocolat.ca

Scented wellness mist

After a long day of meetings, help your co-worker unwind with a calming scent. Lodge, founded by Indigenous designer Angela DeMontigny, makes this mist from frankincense, balsam fir and cedarwood oils. The soothing product can be sprayed in a room to foster grounding and well-being.

$22, lodgesoycandles.com

Natural honey

Who doesn’t love something sweet? Chandler’s raw, organic honey comes in a variety of flavours and is sourced exclusively from the Scandia Honey Company in Alberta. We’re partial to the gingerbread variety, which is especially festive.

$16 for 250g, chandlerhoney.ca

Soy candle

This candle scent—coffee shop—evokes those cosy cafe vibes. Made with biodegradable soy wax, Moonday’s candles are toxin- and phthalate-free. And all the candles are made in Montreal and come in eco-friendly packaging.

$29.95, moonday.ca

Hand soap

We’re still hand washing with extra frequency and care, so help your colleague keep germs at bay with some festive-smelling soap. This made-in-Canada liquid number has notes of fir needles, cedar and warm spices.

$9.95, dansunjardin.com

Tree ornament

We all have that colleague who loves the holidays—like covers-their-desk-with-decorations kind of love. This wooden tree ornament is perfect for the person who starts celebrating in October and wears Christmas sweaters to the office every chance they get.

$12, livom.ca

A tasty tipple

For those who like to make their own craft cocktails, Wayward Distillery’s raspberry gin liqueur is a fruity addition to any bar cart. It can be subbed into any gin-based mixed drink or served over ice—just make sure your colleague waits until they get home to open it.

$26, waywarddistillery.com

Durable thermos

Homeware brand Oui makes this stylish stainless-steel travel thermos, ideal for that work commute. It’s insulated with a double-walled design and has an air-tight lid that includes a folding travel spoon.

$26, chapters.indigo.ca

Hot sauce

This hot sauce packs all the punch. Heartbeat makes sauce in a variety of flavours, including red habanero, dill pickle serrano and jalapeño. All the sauces are rated on a heat scale, so you can pick your poison accordingly.

$12 each, heartbeathotsauce.com