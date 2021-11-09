Smart Gifts That Make Everyday Life Easier

We could all use more practical gifts this holiday season—especially ones that improve our day-to-day. Whether you’re shopping for family members, friends, or even yourself, this comprehensive round-up of smart items features something for everyone on your list. Here are our recommendations for the best smart and tech-first gifts.

Smart baby monitor

Ideal for a new parent, the Owlet Smart Sock uses technology to help monitor a baby’s well-being. Parents can track heart rate, oxygen level and sleep trends—readings that can be viewed in real-time on the Owlet app.

Smart Sock baby monitor, $399, owletcare.ca

Heated jacket

Designed in Canada for harsh winters, this heated, water-resistant coat is designed to keep you warm without the bulk of down jackets. Complete with hand warming and phone pockets.

Wyne men’s heated jacket, $329, unoo.ca

Tech travel organizer

Store your cables and tech accessories in one easy-to-use organizer perfect for travel. This item is handmade from water resistant, durable, padded nylon to keep electronics safe from scratches, rain, spills and accidental drops.

The Ultimate Travel Tech Organizer, $33, etsy.com

Flossing toothbrush

This smart electric toothbrush does more than shine teeth—it flosses, too. Named the world’s first flossing toothbrush, it’s an ideal gift for those who take pride in their oral hygiene (or hate flossing on their own).

Sonic-Fusion 2.0 electric toothbrush, $250, waterpik.ca

Indoor garden

You don’t need to have a backyard to have a lush garden. Canadian-made company Just Vertical lets you grow your own food in a smart garden that marries plant science with industrial design. Their AEVA garden is more like a piece of art and grows herbs, vegetables, and flowers year-round.

AEVA indoor garden, $1,199.00, justvertical.com

Tights that don’t rip

The future of rip-free tights is finally here with Sheertex, made with patent-pending technology, hand sewn and sustainably manufactured right here in Canada using one of the world’s strongest materials. What’s more, every pair of tights comes with a 30-day no-rip, snag or tear guarantee.

Classic sheer tights, $126, sheertex.com

Smart home indoor camera

This indoor camera is ideal for families who want to keep an eye on a room in their homes, be it the nursery or the living room. Ecobee’s SmartCamera has voice control and “smart focus,” a feature that recognizes when a person enters the frame and adjusts to focus on them as they move.

SmartCamera with voice control, $130, ecobee.com

Blackout curtains

These genius and totally portable blackout curtains can be installed in seconds anywhere you go—backpacking trips, weekend getaways and your in-laws house over the holidays. Locking suction cups keep the curtains in place in just about any window.

The Sleepout Curtain, $110, trysleepout.com

Sparkling water machine

Know a sparkling water fanatic? Consider gifting them a Sparkel Beverage System, a Canadian-brand alternative to other pricier carbonating kitchen tools. Plus, they come in a variety of fun colours and allow you to buy carbonator packs in bulk.

Sparkel Beverage System, $140, ca.sparkel.com

Noise-cancelling headphones

Working from home can be noisy. Cut the distractions with Quebec-based eno’s noise-cancelling headphones, designed to foster concentration and deep work. What’s more, the enophone product has sensors that measure electrical activity in your brain and heart to track productivity.

Wireless enophone noise-cancelling headphones, $500, enophone.com