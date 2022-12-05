14 Value Gift Sets to Stretch Every Dollar This Holiday Season

Inflation is no joke, and the holidays are going to cost a lot more this year. From groceries to gifts, the Canadian dollar doesn’t go as far as it did a year ago. If that means you’re on a budget when it comes to your shopping list, but you still want to look like you spent a fortune, consider the value gift set.

Many brands and retailers package up their best-selling products at significant savings during the holiday shopping season, and we’ve found the best of the best. Here are our favourite bundle gift sets, ranked from least to most savings.

Caffeine kick

For the coffee fiend on your list. This gift pack from Ontario-based Detour Coffee has two of their super-popular holiday blends and one limited-edition blend.

Total savings: $5

Holiday Tasting Pack, $68, detourcoffee.com

Home office organizer

This gift set is for the person who’s still working from home but hasn’t quite figured it out yet. With a mug full of spreadsheet shortcuts, little confidence-boosting flashcards, and a mute button that gives 100% certainty that your mic is off, it’ll instantly up their WFH game.

Total savings: $9

Work From Home Gift Set, $126, uncommongoods.com

Something sweet

Rosewood winery in Lincoln, Ont., not only grows grapes but keeps bees, something they’ve been doing for more than 90 years. Gift four of their unique honeys, and a few extras like handmade soap, to the gourmand in your life.

Total savings: $9

Honeybee Set, $55, rosewoodwine.com

Home spa essentials

Handcrafted in Montreal, the bath salts and body scrub set from Montreal-based Elucx is for the giftee that needs a little pampering.

Total savings: $9

Elucx French Café Gift Set, $55, simons.ca

Travel must-haves

For the jet-setter on your list, this made-in-Quebec set includes a memory-foam pillow and bamboo sleep mask that will keep them super comfortable on their next flight.

Total savings: $15

Combo Nuage Pillow and Sleep Mask, $149, volprive.ca

Handmade hair ties

Made by Mya Beaudry, an 11-year-old from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, Kokom scrunchies are little works of art for your hair. Usually priced at $10 each, you stock up on 10 of her colourful designs at a discount.

Total savings: $20

Scrunchies Set, $80, kokomscrunchies.ca

Hydrating hair care

Everyone’s hair needs a little extra hydration in the winter months. Help them out with this hair mask set from Briogeo, a beloved BIPOC-owned brand from New York.

Total savings: $23

Briogeo Ultimate Hydrate + Repair Scalp + Hair Mask Kit, $37, sephora.ca

Drink of choice

We’re not past the Sbagliato TikTok craze, and if you have a non-drinker on your list, you can help them take part with this booze-free set from the Cocktail Emporium. It has everything they need to make a stunning non-alcoholic spritz.

Total savings: $24

Winter Spritz Set, $100, cocktailemporium.com

Canadian candles

Perfect as a host gift or for anyone who loves the coziness of a candle in the winter, Lohn’s mini holiday-themed set is a no-brainer. Sustainably made in Canada, this trio is a sure-fire winner.

Total savings: $24

Lohn Winter Moments Mini Candle Trio, $66, thedetoxmarket.ca

Anti-aging arsenal

If you have someone in your life who is serious about their skincare regimen, this set is guaranteed to impress. It’s got all the products for a six-step routine, and includes Holy Grail ingredients like retinol and vitamin C. Bonus: Most of the products are carry-on-friendly at under 100 mL and the set also comes with a handy travel bag.

Total savings: $32

Rejuvenating Skin Collection, $430, alumiermd.ca

Gardener’s toolkit

For the budding green-thumb in your life, look no further than this gardening starter set from Lee Valley. It’s got all the basic tools to get them started, like pruners and trowels, and a storage tote to keep them all organized.

Total savings: $45

Garden Tool and Tote Set, $205, leevalley.com

Cult-favourite skincare

Launched in 2009, Japanese skincare brand Tatcha has amassed legions of fans across the globe. For the same price as their large-size moisturizer, this kit has the added bonus of a face wash and serum.

Total savings: $45

Tatcha Dewy Essentials Set, $107, sephora.com

Furry friend ’fits

Vancouver-based Woof Concept makes cute and functional pet accessories that are the perfect gift for the dog parents in your life. This six-piece bundle comes with a leash, collar and harness, plus poop-bag holders, a food bowl and treats.

Total savings: $71

Cosmopolitan Ultimate Bundle, $170, woofconcept.com

Cozy essentials

Organic Basics, a Danish company that makes—you guessed it—basics in organic cotton, has tons of value packs. Our favourite is the cozy, gender-neutral hoodie and sweatpants pack, 50 per cent cheaper than buying each piece individually.

Total savings: $104

Organic Cotton Mid-Weight Sweat-Hood Pack, $104, organicbasics.com