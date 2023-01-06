Canadian households spend an average of over $450 on shoes every year, and with the typical cost of winter boots starting at $100, it’s safe to say the majority of that shoe budget is spent on a sensible pair or two to wear in the snow. With our extreme winter weather, it’s no wonder that several Canadian companies have established a reputation for making high-quality boots for sub-zero temps. And with the global winter-boot industry set to reach a valuation of more than US$2 billion by 2027, they stand to cash in big. Here, our picks for the 10 best winter boots for 2023 by Canadian brands.

These lace-up nylon-and-leather boots by Montreal-based Mackage were designed in Canada and made in Italy.

Mackage White Conquer Boots, $513, ssense.com

Launched in 1968 in Montreal, Anfibio is a footwear manufacturer that is credited for making the first-ever waterproof leather boot in Canada.

Anfibio Nordik Boots, $450, anfibio.com

Rudsak started making leather jackets in the ’90s and the Montreal brand has since expanded to wool and down-filled coats, apparel and thermal boots.

Rudsak Madely Women’s Fold Over Boots, $475, rudsak.com

Canada Goose, the world’s go-to for warm winter coats, got into footwear last year. This pair from the Toronto-based brand is like one of its cozy puffer coats for your feet.

Canada Goose Crofton Fold-Down Boot, $650, canadagoose.com

Métis-owned Manitobah Mukluks began in Winnipeg in 1997 selling “the original winter boot”—the mukluk—which dates back 10,000 years. Today, its modern takes on traditional boots and moccasins are still designed by Indigenous artists.

Manitobah Mukluks Waterproof Pacific Half Boots, $250, manitobah.ca

La Canadienne is well-loved for stylish leather and suede footwear that is waterproof, breathable and handmade in Canada.

La Canadienne Aaron Suede Boots, $625, lacanadienneshoes.com

These boots from Canadian heritage brand Pajar look like a high-top sneaker, but insulate your feet in temps as cold as -30°C.

Pajar Fero Men’s Sneaker Boot, $225, pajar.com

Kamik, founded in Saint Laurent, Que., makes shoes for the whole family, but this pair, which has hook-and-loop velcro straps instead of laces, is designed specifically for kiddos.

Kamik Chinook Hi Winter Boots, $120, kamik.com

Cougar was founded in Burlington, Ont. by a former employee of the Bata shoe factory, and today it is well-known worldwide for its waterproof Pillow boots, a design that’s been around since the 1970s.

Cougar The Pillow Boots, $240, cougarshoes.ca

Newer on the scene, Maguire was founded by Montreal-based sisters Myriam and Romy Belzile-Maguire in 2016. In addition to sandals, loafer and pumps, they now make fully lined winter boots.

Maguire Estrella Shearling-Lined Boots, $360, maguireshoes.com