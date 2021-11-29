Design

We Want to See Your Workspace

CB is looking for one-of-a-kind spaces across Canada to feature in a new monthly series
(Photography: Chloë Ellingson)
by CB Staff
Nov 29, 2021

The pandemic has changed the way many of us work. We want to capture the realities of our new environments.

CB is looking to feature interesting, smart-designed and one-of-a-kind spaces for our new Workspace of the Month series. From innovative home offices to out-of-the-box co-working spaces to unconventional setups, like this beauty lab run out of a rural farmhouse, we are looking to showcase the most unique and beautiful spaces from across Canada and from all industries.

Think your workspace is worthy of a spotlight? Please send a short blurb describing your setup and a few photos to editor@canadianbusiness.com with the subject line “Workspace of the month” for consideration.

