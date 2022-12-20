The holidays are officially here—and if you’ve left your shopping to the last minute you’re not entirely out of luck. Selecting gifts from local Canadian companies means you can avoid lengthy shipping times and support homegrown talent while you’re at it. Here are a few of our favourite giftables by companies founded and operated in Canada.

Blume

Founded by Karen Danudjaja in 2017, Blume is a superfood-latte brand based in Vancouver. In addition to powdered wellness beverages, it sells accessories like milk frothers and recently launched limited-edition ceramics like this modern mug.

Cloud Mug, $22, itsblume.com

Jenny Bird

The demi-fine jewellery brand Jenny Bird may be based in Toronto, but its designs have been worn around the world, including on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner.

Tome Hoops, $160, jenny-bird.ca

Mela & Kera

Toronto-based hair expert Jason Lee launched his haircare line, Mela & Kera, this year and the shampoo, conditioner and styling products have been garnering rave reviews in publications like Allure and Forbes.

Balyage Exceptionnel Exquisite Blowout Creme, $46, melaandkera.com

This Is J

Founded in Toronto in 2003, This Is J makes all its bamboo sleepwear in Canada. This festive PJ set is perfect for post-holiday-meal lounging.

Henley Harem Set, $179, thisisj.com

Obakki

Based in Vancouver, Obakki sells ethically sourced and sustainably produced home decor items from artisans based around the world.

Universal Incense Burner, $110, obakki.com

Sahajan

Sahajan is an Ayurvedic skin and haircare brand that started in founder Lisa Mattam’s kitchen. Its all-natural products are now sold at several national and international retailers, including The Detox Market and Indigo.

Sahajan Lip Karma, $22, thedetoxmarket.ca

Melanie Auld

Vancouver-based jewellery designer Melanie Auld expanded to Toronto earlier this year with a new bricks-and-mortar boutique on the trendy Ossington strip. Now the beloved west coast brand is garnering a strong fanbase for its fine and semi-precious sparklers all across the country.

Braided Herringbone Chain, $140, melanieauld.com

Tuck

Founded by Torontonians Hallie Gould and Julia Reid, Tuck makes super-soft bedding with naturally derived fabrics like organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell.

The Classic Sheet Set, $169, tuck.ca

Formula Fig

Formula Fig is a membership-based, technology-forward express facial bar that started in Vancouver and now has locations in Toronto and, soon, Los Angeles. Gift cards can be applied toward any of its treatments, like the “Radiance + Renewal Laser Facial” or range of skincare products that can be shopped in store and online.

Gift Card, from $25, formulafig.com